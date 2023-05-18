KPD Offering Summer Tennis Program

The Kingsbury Park District is once again offering a tennis instruction program for youths this summer.

Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said the program is for kids who either want to learn, or already love, tennis. Lessons are Monday through Thursday mornings at the Greenville University tennis courts. Participants will need their own tennis racquet. Age groups are 5-7, 8-11, and 12 and up. The registration deadline is Friday, May 26 and the program runs June 5-29.

The fee is $65 for KPD residents and $75 for those who live outside the district.

Register online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com. May 26 is the deadline.