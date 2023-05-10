Lady Comets Bow Out Of Soccer Regional

The Greenville Lady Comets’ soccer season came to an end Tuesday evening in the semifinals of the Greenville Class 1A Regional.

The GHS girls were edged by Hillsboro, 3-2.

Scoring goals for the Lady Comets were Erin Peppler and Adyson Bearley. Katie Campbell had an assist.

Shayna Henderson was in goal and made 10 saves.

In the other semifinal game, Litchfield and Southwestern had a big battle. It was 6-6 after regulation time, then the teams played two overtimes. Eventually, the contest went to penalty kicks with Litchfield winning 3 to 2.

Hillsboro and Litchfield will battle on Tom Doll Field in Greenville Friday at 4:30 p.m. for the regional championship.