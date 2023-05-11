Lady Comets Camp May 30-June 1

The Lady Comets Basketball Camp has been scheduled for May 30 through June 1 at the Greenville Junior High gymnasium.

The camp is for girls in grades third through eighth. Participants in the third through fifth grades will play from 9 to 10:30 a.m. each day, with those in sixth through eighth grades in the gym 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The registration form is available on Comets Twitter. The cost is $40 per camper, which includes a t-shirt.

Forms should be returned to Coach Hammann at Pocahontas School, Coach Cox at Greenville Junior High School or Mrs. Elam at the Greenville Elementary School.

If you have questions, contact Coach Hammann at qhammann@bccu2.org.