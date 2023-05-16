Lady Comets Fall In Regional Quarterfinals

The softball season came to an end Monday for the Greenville Lady Comets.

They played at home against Staunton and were defeated 15-0 in four innings in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A regional.

Due to weekend rains, regional quarterfinal softball games were moved to Greenville on Monday. They were originally to be played at Staunton and Litchfield. In addition to Staunton picking up a win, Litchfield beat Hillsboro 7-2.

Greenville hosts the rest of the regional, which includes semifinal games with Salem against Litchfield on Tuesday and Gillespie against Staunton on Wednesday. The regional championship game is 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Greenville High School softball field.