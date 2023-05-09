Mulberry Grove Softball Conference Tournament Champion

The Mulberry Grove Aces softball squad recorded three shutouts Saturday en route to the championship in the Egyptian-Illini Conference Tournament.

The Mulberry Grove squad was dominating, outscoring opponents 32-0 in the three contests. The Aces beat Ramsey 13-0, St. Elmo-Brownstown 10-0 and Cowden Herrick-Beecher City 9-0. Two of the wins were no-hitters.

Lily Johnson no-hit Ramsey, then teamed up with Lola Johnson to no-hit St. Elmo-Brownstown. In the tournament, Lily Johnson was credited with all three wins, striking out 21 batters and allowing just four hits.

Most of the Aces contributed to the offense. For the three games, Taylor Stone had two hits and five RBIs, Micah Greenwood, five hits and four RBIs; Lily Johnson, three hits and four RBIs; Callye Earnest, five hits and three RBIs; Lola Johnson and Skye Bourgeois three hits and three RBIs apiece; Jenni Mezo, three hits and two RBIs; and Jaclyn Robertson and Annie Jackson, two hits and one RBI each.