Mulberry Grove Softball Girls Top Greenville

The Bond County high school softball battle was won Thursday by Mulberry Grove.

The Lady Aces defeated the Greenville Lady Comets 5-2. It was the eighth straight win for Mulberry Grove.

Offensively for the Lady Aces, Taylor Stone and Lily Johnson each had two hits and two RBIs. Jaclyn Robertson contributed a hit and drove in a run. Jenni Mezzo and Annie Jackson also hit safely, and Micah Greenwood drove in a run.

For the Lady Comets, Ava Potthast and Ramzi Stefanisin collected two hits apiece. GHS pitcher Anna Turner struck out five.

Both teams are in regional action next week.

Although the Lady Comets are hosting a Class 2A regional, their first game will be Monday, May 15 at Staunton. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

A win by Greenville sends the team into the regional semifinals, hosting Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

The Lady Aces will host Ramsey at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 in the Class 1A Greenfield Regional.

If they win, they will go up against Bunker Hill at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at Greenfield.