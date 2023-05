The Greenville Lady Comets varsity soccer team defeated Maryville Christian 1-0 Monday at Tom Doll Field.

Shayna Henderson was once again the goal keeper, and tied a school record by getting the 21st shutout of her career. She made two saves in the game.

The only goal was scored by Erin Peppler. Emma Veith had an assist.

In junior varsity action, the Lady Comets downed Maryville Christian 3-1.

Henderson scored twice for GHS. Autumn Lutz had the other goal.