Softball Lady Aces Win Regional Opener

The Mulberry Grove Lady Aces softball team advanced in regional play with a 12-1 win over Ramsey Monday in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Aces played at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greenfield against Bunker Hill in the regional semifinals.

Playing at home Monday, Mulberry Grove took control of the game early with three runs in the opening inning and seven in the second.

Jenni Mezo had a big offensive game with three hits and one RBI.

Taylor Stone banged out two hits and drove in three runs. Callye Earnest had two hits and Micah Greenwood, Lily Johnson, Sky Bourgeois and Jaclyn Robertson, one apiece.

Bourgeois and Robertson recorded two RBIs each while Johnson, Earnest and Annie Jackson also drove in runs.

The win improved the Mulberry Grove record to 16-6.