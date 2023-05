The Greenville High School softball squad took a successful trip to Edwardsville on Tuesday, recording a 7-0 victory over Metro East Lutheran.

EmmaLeigh Wilfong pitched for the winning team. She struck out four batters.

Offensively for the Lady Comets, Hannah Potthast smacked two triples, and Ava Potthast and Jayden Murphy each had a triple,

Haylee Clark posted three hits.