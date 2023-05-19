Stearns Earns Top Sports Honor

Charlee Stearns received special recognition at the recent Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation Senior Awards Program.

It was announced Charlee earned the Comets Black Letter Award for playing three sports in each of her four years of high school.

She was on the volleyball, basketball and soccer girls teams.

Stearns and Edward Jurgena were presented the Sportsmanship Award.

The Heisman High School Award went to Ellyn Miller and Julius Belcher.

Stearns was also one of 25 seniors to receive the IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award and the South Central Academic All-Conference Award.

Others were Leona Baum, Julius Belcher, Trent Bohannon, Ava Curry, Mary Claire Dannaman, Jillian Elam, Megan Fitzgerald, Lilly Funneman, Sydnee Godier, Dieken Graber, Evaline Johnson, Andrew Lurkins, Paige Mathias, Quinn Mesnard, Ellyn Miller, Ainsley Olson, Anastasia Palen, Drew Potthast, Hannah Potthast, Katelyn Ridens, Carter Snow, Georgia Sussenbach, Samuel Wagner and Bailey Wilkerson.