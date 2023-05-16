Tennis Comets Stay Busy on the Courts

In a recent tennis match, the Greenville Comet boys fell to Alton Marquette 8-1.

The win for the Comets was by Tayshaun Wells in singles.

Last Friday, the Comets hosted a doubled invitational at Greenville University. Four other schools were involved.

In Flight 2, Carter Manhart and Ivan Powell went 3-1, notching wins over Flora, Salem and Hillsboro.

Aidan Andris and Elusha Golovay played in flight 1 and split their four matches. They defeated pairs from Salem and Hillsboro.

In Flight 3, Tayshaun Wells and Camden Walker went 1-3 with the victory over Hillsboro.

At the Teutopolis JV Doubles Tournament Saturday, Camden Walker and Alex Davis took second place.

The Comets play this weekend in the Marquette Class 1A Sectional. Highland and Triad are also among the 10 schools assigned to that sectional.