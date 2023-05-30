Triad Edges Highland In Baseball Regional

It was a big battle between neighboring teams when Highland and Triad matched up in the Jerseyville Class 3A Regional championship game Saturday.

Triad grabbed a 1-0 victory to end Highland’s season.

Triad advances to the Centralia Sectional and will face Effingham at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Nashville was eliminated from the state Class 2A tournament on Monday, losing to Columbia 4-1 in the Carbondale SIU Super-Sectional.

The Hornets won the Du Quoin Sectional last Saturday, slipping past Zeigler-Royalton 1-0.