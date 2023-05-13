Wednesday Night Golf League begins at GCC

On Wednesday, May 3rd the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League started its 2023 season. This year’s outstanding local sponsors are:
Returning Sponsors
* Micks Auto Body tom
* Bradford Bank – (Sponsoring 2 teams)
* L&B Flooring
* WGEL
* 4th Street Lanes – (Sponsoring 2 teams)
* Snyder Financial
* PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors
* DeMoulin Brothers and Company
* PUB 36
* Supplied Energy
* Sheriff Jim Leitschuh
New Sponsors
* Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings.
6698 Center Grove Road
Glen Carbon, IL. 62034
(618) 977-8231
https://www.walltowalledwardsville.com
* Fred’s Greenhouse & Landscaping.
411 Southwest St.
Sorento, IL. 62086
(618) 669-1074
Facebook – Fred’s Greenhouse and Landscaping
WEEK 1 – Played May 3rd
L&B Flooring – 42
4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 30
Fred’s Greenhouse and Landscaping – 44
Sheriff’s Department – 28
PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – 41
Micks Auto Body – 31
WGEL – 35
Bradford Bank (White) – 37
PUB 36 – 27
Wall to Wall Furniture – 45
Snyder Financial – 29
Supplied Energy – 43
4th Street Lanes- 29
Branford Bank (Blue) – 43
DeMoulins Brothers & Company were on their bye week.
WEEK 2 – Played May 10th
Bradford Bank (Blue) – 30
Bradford Bank (White) – 42
Micks Auto Body – 38
Wall to Wall Furniture – 34
Snyder Financial – 29
Sheriff’s Department – 43
PUB 36 – 33
PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – 39
DeMoulin Brothers and Company – 35
4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 37
Supplied Energy – 34
Fred’s Greenhouse and Landscaping – 38
WGEL – 40
4th Street Lanes – 32
L&B Flooring was on their bye week.
CURRENT STANDING AFTER 2 WEEKS OF LEAGUE PLAY
1st – Fred’s Greenhouse – 82 points
2nd – PCI – 80 points
3rd – Wall to Wall Furniture – 79 points
4th – Bradford Bank (White) – 79 points
5th – Supplied Energy – 77 points
6th – WGEL – 75 points
7th – Bradford Bank (Blue) – 73 points
8th – Sheriff’s Department – 71 points
9th – Micks Auto Body – 69 points
10th – 4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 67 points
11th – 4th Street Lanes – 61 points
12th – PUB 36 60 points
13th – Snyder Financial – 58 points
14th – L&B Flooring – 42 points (week 2 bye)
15th – DeMoulins – 35 points (week 1 bye)
Week 3 will be played on Wednesday, May 17th