Wednesday Night Golf League begins at GCC

On Wednesday, May 3rd the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League started its 2023 season. This year’s outstanding local sponsors are:

Returning Sponsors

* Micks Auto Body tom

* Bradford Bank – (Sponsoring 2 teams)

* L&B Flooring

* WGEL

* 4th Street Lanes – (Sponsoring 2 teams)

* Snyder Financial

* PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors

* DeMoulin Brothers and Company

* PUB 36

* Supplied Energy

* Sheriff Jim Leitschuh

New Sponsors

* Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings.

6698 Center Grove Road

Glen Carbon, IL. 62034

(618) 977-8231

https://www.walltowalledwardsville.com

* Fred’s Greenhouse & Landscaping.

411 Southwest St.

Sorento, IL. 62086

(618) 669-1074

Facebook – Fred’s Greenhouse and Landscaping

WEEK 1 – Played May 3rd

L&B Flooring – 42

4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 30

Fred’s Greenhouse and Landscaping – 44

Sheriff’s Department – 28

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – 41

Micks Auto Body – 31

WGEL – 35

Bradford Bank (White) – 37

PUB 36 – 27

Wall to Wall Furniture – 45

Snyder Financial – 29

Supplied Energy – 43

4th Street Lanes- 29

Branford Bank (Blue) – 43

DeMoulins Brothers & Company were on their bye week.

WEEK 2 – Played May 10th

Bradford Bank (Blue) – 30

Bradford Bank (White) – 42

Micks Auto Body – 38

Wall to Wall Furniture – 34

Snyder Financial – 29

Sheriff’s Department – 43

PUB 36 – 33

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – 39

DeMoulin Brothers and Company – 35

4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 37

Supplied Energy – 34

Fred’s Greenhouse and Landscaping – 38

WGEL – 40

4th Street Lanes – 32

L&B Flooring was on their bye week.

CURRENT STANDING AFTER 2 WEEKS OF LEAGUE PLAY

1st – Fred’s Greenhouse – 82 points

2nd – PCI – 80 points

3rd – Wall to Wall Furniture – 79 points

4th – Bradford Bank (White) – 79 points

5th – Supplied Energy – 77 points

6th – WGEL – 75 points

7th – Bradford Bank (Blue) – 73 points

8th – Sheriff’s Department – 71 points

9th – Micks Auto Body – 69 points

10th – 4th Street Lanes 2.0 – 67 points

11th – 4th Street Lanes – 61 points

12th – PUB 36 60 points

13th – Snyder Financial – 58 points

14th – L&B Flooring – 42 points (week 2 bye)

15th – DeMoulins – 35 points (week 1 bye)

Week 3 will be played on Wednesday, May 17th