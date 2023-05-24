White Is State Jr High Track Champion

Greenville Junior High School has a state track champion.

Participating in the Illinois Elementary School Association state track meet last weekend, seventh grader Peyton White earned points in two Class 7 3-A girls events.

Peyton won the state title in the long jump, and placed fifth in the 100 meter dash.

Jana Glisson finished sixth in the 3A girls shot put.

The Greenville seventh grade girls’ team totaled 17 points in the meet, placing 12th out of all teams at the state meet, which was held at Eastside Centre in East Peoria.

In the girls Class 8 3-A meet, Ada Jefferson finished eighth in the 400 meter dash.