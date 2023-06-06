6/17 Highland Speedway Results

It was a beautiful night at World Famous Highland Speedway and a great crowd showed up for the Grapperhaus Metal Company Night of Destruction.

We celebrated Father’s Day with a couple of big giveaways and fans enjoyed watching the Rollover Contest at Intermission. Four classes of dirt racing resulted in one first time winner and three wins from drivers who have been dominating all season long.

Here are the results from June 17th at Highland Speedway.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

1. #5 Owen Steinkoenig of Highland wins his 3rd Feature in a row

2. #E55 Chad Sellers of Breese

3. #15 Chris Smith of Highland drove up 6 spots for his best finish of 2023

BEL-O Cooling and Heating ProModified Division

1. #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas the 19yo wins his 4th feature of the year! He is on a roll!

2. #23 Ryan Timmons of Centralia

3. #29H Cale Hartnagel of Pocahontas

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stock Division

1. #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland with his 5th win of 2023

2. #68 Terry “Fatman” McCann of Cottage Hills, IL

3. #53LS Kipp Schaefer of Cahokia

Warrior Division

#14S Kyle Stinde of Centralia with his 1st Feature win!

#15 Mike Blumenstein of Breese in his first night on the track!

#5 Caden Pate of Beckemeyer

Highland Speedway will take off next weekend but are stacked up with five big race nights in July.

Next up are the MOWA Sprint Cars on Saturday, July 1st. This will also be our very first Nurse Appreciation Night by Advantage Nursing. All current and former nurses get in free just by showing your nurse ID or credential. $15 general admission, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult, students 13-18 are $5, $20 box seats and pit passes are $30. Pits open at 3 PM and grandstands at 5:30 PM.

To find out more about World Famous Highland Speedway, go to their Facebook page, Tik Tok or www.HIghlandSpeedway.com.