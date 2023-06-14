Comets Tennis Players Recognized With Awards

The high school boys’ tennis season for 2023 has been completed and players on the Greenville High School squad were recently recognized.

Receiving special awards were Tayshaun Wells as most valuable player, Aidan Andris as most improved player, and the Game Changer Award went to Carter Manhart.Tayshaun Well as most valuable player, Aidan Andris as most improved player, and the Game Changer Award went to Carter Manhart.

Letters, chevrons and JV patches were also presented for play during the spring season.