GCC 2 Lady Golf Tournament Results

The Greenville Country Club recently hosted their 2 Lady Golf Tournament

The results of our tournament are as follows:

28 teams

Winners:

Closest to the Pin – Vickie Pence

Most Accurate Drive – Sue Biederman

A Flight:

1. Veanne Ennen/Terese Sikma

2. Tina LaBusier/Joyce Sheridan

3. Geri Reuss/Sue Biederman

4. Jane Eaton/Sandy Howard

5. Cathy Yeager/Liz Hale

B Flight

1. Connie Koontz/Ruth Baldwin

2. Kathleen Robinson/Sandy Magurany

3. Sue Watkins/Cathy Durer

4. Karen Lankheit/Connie Ganz

5. Ricki Heggemeier/Marilyn Taylor

C Flight:

1. Diane Bingham/Janice Betscher

2. Ruth Wise/Lynn Blockyou

3. Mary Vahlkamp/Kris Hill

4. Kristin Grady/Kim Houchlei

5. Mary Kimball/Jeanne Schieszer

Organizers would like to thank all of the tournament sponsors and send a special “thank you” to Ruth Wise for the wonderful and delicious desserts she provided for all the ladies. Another special thank you goes to all the members for the use of their golf carts, to Brian Braye and Gene Kious for their help with the course and Club. Organizers also thanked Mary Weis, Jane Eaton, and the other volunteers who put on this successful Tournament!