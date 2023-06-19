GCC 2023 Father’s Day Golf Tournament

Gary & Gaite Brauns, 2023 Father's Day Champions

On Saturday, June 17th, the annual Father’s Day Golf Tournament was held at the Greenville Country Club. 37 two person teams participated in the golf tournament. The format was a two-person scramble. A very big shout-out to Gene Kious, Greenville Country Club President & Steven Rommerskirchen, Tournament Director for making this event such a success!!!

Gary Brauns and his son Gaite Brauns became the 2023 Father’s Day Champions (see photo) winning the tournament on the 3rd hole of a sudden death overtime playoff. Gary & Gaite were tied with Clint Hamel and his daughter Paige Hamel after 18 holes of play, both shooting outstanding scores of 9 under par 63. In the sudden death overtime playoff both teams scored pars on hole #1 and hole #2, but on the 3rd hole of the playoff, Gary Brauns jugged a 30 foot birdie putt to win the Father’s Day Championship.

Championship Flight winners:
1st place: Gary Brauns and his son Gaite Brauns – 2023 Father’s Day Champions – 9 under par 63
2nd place: Clint Hamel and his daughter Paige Hamel – 9 under par 63
3rd place: Wally Lauchner and his son Cam Lauchner – 8 under par 64
Denny Lloyd and his son Roger Lloyd also shot 8 under par 64. However, the Lauchner’s took 3rd place winning in a scorecard playoff.

“A” Flight winners: 3 teams shot a score of 6 under par 66 after a scorecard playoff “A” Flight winners were determined:
1st place: Bruce Turley and his nephew Bob Jackson
2nd place: Curt Swafford and his son Blake Swafford
3rd place: Doug Ambuehl and his son Chad Ambuehl

“B” Flight winners: 2 teams shot a score of even par 72 after a scorecard playoff “B” Flight winners were determined:
1st place: Bob Howard and his wife Sandy Howard
2nd place: Gayla Brauns and her son Gage Brauns
3rd place: Denny Ennen and his son Mark Ennen – 1 over par 73
Keith Baldwin and his son Wayne Baldwin also shot 1 over par 73. However, the Ennen’s took 3rd place winning in a scorecard playoff.

“C” Flight winners: 4 teams shot a score of 4 over par 76 after a scorecard playoff “C” Flight winners were determined:
1st place: Kim Houchlei and her son Jake Houchlei
2nd place: Jeff Sandifer and his son Sean Sandifer
3rd place: Shannon Snow and his son Tyler Snow
Doug Morgan and his son-in-law Scott Voyles also shot 4 over par 76. However, the Snow’s took 3rd place winning in a scorecard playoff.

