GCC Wednesday Night Golf League Results For Week 8

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 8 – Played on Wednesday, June 21st.

Micks Auto Body continues to roll as the season is now over halfway completed.

Wed. Night League – Current standings after 8 weeks of play

1. Micks Auto Body 329 points

2. 4th Street Lanes 2.0 312 points

3. Supplied Energy 307 points

4. Sheriff’s Department 296 points

5. PUB 36 289 points

6. WGEL 288 points

7. DeMoulins Brothers 275 points (had a week 1 bye)

8. Bradford National Bank – Blue Team 267 points

9. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 267 points (had a week 4 bye)

10. Fred’s Greenhouse/Donnewald 258 points (had a week 6 bye)

11. L&B Flooring 236 points (had a week 2 bye)

12. Wall to Wall Furniture 234 points (had a week 3 bye)

13. 4th Street Lanes 231 points (had a week 7 bye)

14. Bradford National Bank – White Team 223 points (had a week 8 bye)

15. Snyder Financial 220 points (had a week 5 bye)

Results – WEEK 8 Matches

Snyder Financial 36 vs PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 36

* Snyder Financial and PCI played to a 36 to 36 tie during week 8 play. The Snyder Financial team continues to battle in attempt to dig their way out of the cellar. Ben Barth the leader of team PCI played very well in week 8 shooting a nice score of 1 over par 37.

Fred’s Greenhouse/Donnewald Distributing 41 vs Wall to Wall Furniture 31

* Clint Hamel & Roger Lloyd, substitute golfers for Freds Greenhouse/Donnewald Distributing, carried the winning team to victory as they both shot net scores of 2 over par 38. Chris Barth was the top golfer for Wall to Wall Furniture shooting an impressive net score of 1 over par 37.

4th Street Lanes 2.0 43 vs 4th Street Lanes 29

* Ed Nowlin put the 2.0 team on his back Wednesday Night and led his team in a convincing win over the original 4th Street Lanes team. Final score was 43 to 29 in favor of 4th Street Lanes 2nd team. Ed shot a net score of 3 under par 33. Top golfer for the original 4th Street Lanes team was Mike Wernle also shooting a net score of 3 under par 33.

L&B Flooring 29 vs Supplied Energy 43

* The entire Supplied Energy team could not be stopped on Wednesday night as all 4 of their golfers went off. Tim Chilovich, net 2 under par 34 – Brennan Sugg, net 1 under par 35 – John Haberer, net 1 under par 35 and Kaleb Paul, net even par 36. Mark Bollinger for L&B Flooring posted his team’s best score, shooting a smooth net score of 2 under par 34. But it was not nearly enough to keep up with his opponents.

Sheriff’s Department 37 vs DeMoulin Brothers 35

* This one went down to the wire. Only 2 points separated these teams on Wednesday during week 8 play. Sheriff Jim Leitschuh (shooting a net score of 36) had his team prepared for this one as all of his golfers played well. JR Hentz net 36 – Tyler Snow net 36 – Devon Leitschuh net 37. Ben Kettelkamp was the top golfer for the DeMoulins Brothers team shooting a great score of net 2 under par 34.

Micks Auto Body 42 vs Bradford Bank (Blue team) 30

* The Ennen family Dave & Denny Ennen continue to play well for Micks Auto Body. During week 8 both Ennen’s shot net scores of 1 under par 35 as Micks wins again and remains atop the Wednesday Night League standings. Frank Watson led the show for Bradford Banks blue “keeping up with the Ennen’s” as he also shot net 1 under par 35.

PUB 36 28 vs WGEL 44

* WGEL led by Denny Potthast and Keth Baldwin scored more points than any other team during week 8 play. Final score was 44 to 28 in favor of WGEL. Bryan Widerman fired the best score for team PUB 36, shooting a score of net 1 over par 37.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 8)

Mike Wernle – 4th Steet Lanes – closest to the pin hole #3

Ben Kettelkamp – DeMoulins – closest to the pin hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORE: (WEEK 8)

Mike Wernle – 4th Street Lanes – shot 2 under par 34

BEST NET SCORE (WEEK 8) – after handicap

Ed Nowlin – 4th Street Lanes 2.0 – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

SKINS – 2 skins were awarded in week 8:

Frank Watson – recorded a NET 3 (Eagle) on par 5 hole number 4.

Tim Chilovich – recorded a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 6.