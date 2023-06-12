GCC Wednesday Night Golf League Week 6 Results

A strong Micks Auto Body team leads Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night League after 6 weeks of play in a 15 week season.

Wed. Night League – Current standings after 6 weeks of play

1. Micks Auto Body 246 points

2. Supplied Energy 228 points

3. PUB 36 224 points

4. 4th Street Lanes 2.0 221 points

5. Sheriff’s Department 215 points

6. WGEL 213 points

7. DeMoulins Brothers 204 points (had a week 1 bye)

8. 4th Street Lanes 202 points

9. Bradford National Bank – Blue Team 202 points

10. Bradford National Bank – White Team 199 points

11. Fred’s Greenhouse & Landscaping 188 points (had a week 6 bye)

12. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 188 points (had a week 4 bye)

13. L&B Flooring 183 points (had a week 2 bye)

14. Wall to Wall Furniture 166 points (had a week 3 bye)

15. Snyder Financial 145 points (had a week 5 bye)

Results – WEEK 6 Matches

Sheriff’s Department 43 vs Bradford Bank (blue team) 29

* Devon Leitschuh shooting a Net Score of 4 under par 32 and JR Hentz shooting a Net Score of 3 under par 33 lead the Sheriff’s Department to their 3rd win of the season. Final score was 43 to 29 in favor of the Sheriff’s Department.

WGEL 32 vs Supplied Energy 40

* Team Captain Erik Fohne had his Supplied Energy team ready to play on Wednesday night as his team defeated the always tough to beat WGEL team by a score of 40 to 32. Top players for Supplied Energy were Jared Haberer and Brennan Sugg both shooting Net Scores of 1 under par 35.

Bradford Bank (white team) 36 vs PUB 36 36

* In a seesaw battle all night long Pub 36 and Bradford Banks white team played to a 36 – 36 tie. Steve Rommerskirchen and Chad Nelson were the top golfers for the Bradford white team. Joe Hamel and Adam Evans were the top performers for PUB 36.

L&B Flooring 28 vs Wall to Wall Furniture 44

* Wall to Wall Furniture, led by Ben Wayman hand L&B Flooring their first loss of the season. Ben shot a very impressive net score of 8 under par 28 and carried Wall to Wall Furniture to their 2nd win of the season.

4th Street Lanes – 2.0 46 vs Snyder Financial 26

* Larry Bingham had an outstanding night on the links shotting a net score of 6 under par 30. Well done Larry!! Larry and his teammates from 4th Street lanes 2.0 easily defeated Snyder Financial by a score of 46 to 26.

Micks Auto Body 43 vs 4th Street Lanes 29

* Micks Auto Body appears to be the early favorite to win the 2023 regular season as they win another match in a convincing manner. Dave Ennen (always tough to beat) was one of the top golfers on Micks Auto Body shooting a net score on 1 under par 35. Mr. Consistency, Troy Micenheimer, was the other top player for Micks also shooting a net score of 1 under par 35.

DeMoulins Brothers 30 vs PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 42

* PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors had a great evening on the golf course defeating DeMoulins Brothers by a final score of 42 to 30. Rick Blockyou was the winning team’s top golfer shooting a net score of 2 under par 34.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 6)

Mike Ennen – Bradford Bank (blue team) – closest to the pin hole #3

Tony Reelitz – Snyder Financial – closest to the pin hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORE: (WEEK 6)

Clint Hamel – 4th Street Lanes – shot 1 under par 35

BEST NET SCORES (WEEK 6) – after handicap

Ben Wayman – Wall to Wall Furniture – shot a net 28 (8 under par)

Larry Bingham – 4th Street Lanes 2.0 – shot a net 30 (6 under par)

SKINS – 1 skin was awarded in week 6:

Ben Wayman – recorded a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number #2.