Highland Speedway Results From 7-15

Another amazing crowd turned out for the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series on Saturday night at World Famous Highland Speedway. Four classes of racing produced two repeat winners and some dominating performances on a beautiful night in Highland.

Here are the results from July 15th at World Famous Highland Speedway:

Bi-State Battle Late Model Series by Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC

1. #10 Daryn Klein of Trenton led wire to wire in his first win at Highland in 2023!

2. #6K Michael Kloos the Trenton Tornado of Trenton

3. #17 Todd Rehg of St. Jacob

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

1. #1D Dean Hoffman of Troy put on a dominating performance!

2. #87Z Zeb Moake of Freeburg

3. #787 Cody Zobrist of Highland

BEL-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModifieds

1. #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas with his 5th win of the year!

2. #29H Cale Hartnagel of Pocahontas

3. #23 Ryan Timmons of Centralia

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stocks

1. #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland, IL with his 7th win of the year!

2. #55LS Marty Smith of Troy

3. #68 Terry “Fatman” McCann of Cottage Hills, IL

The next event at World Famous Highland Speedway is the Joshua Melton Memorial Race on Saturday, July 22nd. This is a special show with a huge $1,722 to win Street Stocks including Modifieds, ProModifieds, Micros and Warriors. Grandstands are $15, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult, students 13-18 are $5. $20 box seats and all-inclusive pit passes are $30. Pits open at 3 PM and grandstands at 5:30.

