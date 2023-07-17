Highland Speedway Results From 7-15

By
WGEL
-

Another amazing crowd turned out for the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series on Saturday night at World Famous Highland Speedway. Four classes of racing produced two repeat winners and some dominating performances on a beautiful night in Highland.

Here are the results from July 15th at World Famous Highland Speedway:

Bi-State Battle Late Model Series by Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC
1. #10 Daryn Klein of Trenton led wire to wire in his first win at Highland in 2023!
2. #6K Michael Kloos the Trenton Tornado of Trenton
3. #17 Todd Rehg of St. Jacob

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division
1. #1D Dean Hoffman of Troy put on a dominating performance!
2. #87Z Zeb Moake of Freeburg
3. #787 Cody Zobrist of Highland

BEL-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModifieds
1. #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas with his 5th win of the year!
2. #29H Cale Hartnagel of Pocahontas
3. #23 Ryan Timmons of Centralia

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stocks
1. #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland, IL with his 7th win of the year!
2. #55LS Marty Smith of Troy
3. #68 Terry “Fatman” McCann of Cottage Hills, IL

The next event at World Famous Highland Speedway is the Joshua Melton Memorial Race on Saturday, July 22nd. This is a special show with a huge $1,722 to win Street Stocks including Modifieds, ProModifieds, Micros and Warriors. Grandstands are $15, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult, students 13-18 are $5. $20 box seats and all-inclusive pit passes are $30. Pits open at 3 PM and grandstands at 5:30.

Find out more about World Famous Highland Speedway on their socials, Facebook, Tik Tok and at www.HighlandSpeedway.com.

Previous articleTwo Rounds Of Severe Weather Sunday
Next articleGCC Wednesday Night Golf League Results – July 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR