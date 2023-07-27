Big Crowd Attends Challenge Of Champions At Mad Co Fair

The Challenge of Champions at the Madison County Fair brought out a huge crowd Wednesday night and three classes of race cars put on a great show with a special King of the Hill format. The top six in qualifying went one-on-one for two laps with the winner moving up the bracket to face the next qualifier.

Here are the results from the July 26th Challenge of Champions at World Famous Highland Speedway hosted by the Madison County Fair:

Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC Late Model Division $6000 to win

1. #10 Daryn Klein of Trenton

2. #27 Rodney Melvin of Benton

3. #33 Mike Harrison of HIghland

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division $2500 to win

1. #24H Mike Harrison of Highland

2. #36 Kenny Wallace of St. Louis, MO

3. #12 Skylar Marlar of Winfield, TN

BEL-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModified Division $1500 to win plus $800 Velocita Race Suit

1. #121 Deece Schwartz of Ashmore, IL

2. #1 Cole Cygan of St. Jacob

3. #3 Ryan Eilers of HIghland

On the same day, World Famous Highland Speedway hosted Fox 2 St. Louis for a very successful video shoot. Reporters talked to track officials, drivers, representatives from the city and we even convinced one of them to take a ride in the 2-Seater Modified. Tune in to the Studio STL show with Chelsea Haynes at noon on August 11th to see our segment.

Highland Speedway is off this weekend for the Madison County Fair arena events, but returns on Saturday, August 5th for the Leaps of Love night at the races with the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series. Grandstand tickets are $15, box seats $20, 12 and under are free and students 13-18 are $5. Pits open at 3 PM and Grandstands at 5:30.

Find out more about World Famous Highland Speedway on their socials, 21,000 on Facebook, 25,000 on Tik Tok and at www.HighlandSpeedway.com.