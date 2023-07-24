Comet Football, Boys Basketball Golf Scramble Biggest Ever

The annual Comets Golf Scramble, to benefit the Greenville High School football and boys’ basketball teams, attracted the most teams ever last Friday at the Greenville Country Club.
Thirty-seven four-person teams played in the scramble.
For both flights, the top two teams tied and a scorecard playoff determined who finished first and second.
In the A Flight, both teams shot 56.
Taking first place was the squad of Josh, Bob, Mike, and Robbie Donnewald.
Second place went to the team of Cole Pickett, Mitch Vetter, Cody Suma, and Gage Brauns.
The top two crews in the B Flight had totals of 66.
First place went to Dave Clark Sr., Larry Clark, Steve Tyler and Deno Zucca.
The second-place squad consisted of Dave and Stan Luechtefeld, Bob Kraus, and Lloyd Karmeier.
Next year’s golf scramble will be Friday, July 19, 2024.
Sponsors for the 2023 scramble were:
J & H Rensing, Inc.
Maroon Bridal & Co.
Custom Wrenches
State Farm Insurance
J & R Collision Centers
WGEL 101.7
Greenville Family Dentistry
Family Eye Care
Bradford National Bank
Chris Barth
Capri IGA
West & Company, LLC
Kahuna’s Burgers-n-More
Farmland Auto Glass
Langham Auctioneers
Greenville Tire Service
BJ and Laurie Schneck
Hy Tech Transmissions
The FNB Community Bank
Thacker Insurance
Two Lane Rambler
Frank & Susan Watson
Gary & Kathy Farnsworth
Preston Smith
Terry Burke
Donnewald Distributing
4th Street Lanes
L & B Flooring
Suess Farms
Supplied Energy
Enertech Global
Greenville Advocate
Pullin’ Pork
Laborer Local 397
Thank You To: Gene Kious, Brian Braye, Joy Prater, Tessa Nestleroad, Ally Cantrill, and Steve Rommerskirchen.