Comet Football, Boys Basketball Golf Scramble Biggest Ever

The annual Comets Golf Scramble, to benefit the Greenville High School football and boys’ basketball teams, attracted the most teams ever last Friday at the Greenville Country Club.

Thirty-seven four-person teams played in the scramble.

For both flights, the top two teams tied and a scorecard playoff determined who finished first and second.

In the A Flight, both teams shot 56.

Taking first place was the squad of Josh, Bob, Mike, and Robbie Donnewald.

Second place went to the team of Cole Pickett, Mitch Vetter, Cody Suma, and Gage Brauns.

The top two crews in the B Flight had totals of 66.

First place went to Dave Clark Sr., Larry Clark, Steve Tyler and Deno Zucca.

The second-place squad consisted of Dave and Stan Luechtefeld, Bob Kraus, and Lloyd Karmeier.

Next year’s golf scramble will be Friday, July 19, 2024.

Sponsors for the 2023 scramble were:

J & H Rensing, Inc.

Maroon Bridal & Co.

Custom Wrenches

State Farm Insurance

J & R Collision Centers

WGEL 101.7

Greenville Family Dentistry

Family Eye Care

Bradford National Bank

Chris Barth

Capri IGA

West & Company, LLC

Kahuna’s Burgers-n-More

Farmland Auto Glass

Langham Auctioneers

Greenville Tire Service

BJ and Laurie Schneck

Hy Tech Transmissions

The FNB Community Bank

Thacker Insurance

Two Lane Rambler

Frank & Susan Watson

Gary & Kathy Farnsworth

Preston Smith

Terry Burke

Donnewald Distributing

4th Street Lanes

L & B Flooring

Suess Farms

Supplied Energy

Enertech Global

Greenville Advocate

Pullin’ Pork

Laborer Local 397

Thank You To: Gene Kious, Brian Braye, Joy Prater, Tessa Nestleroad, Ally Cantrill, and Steve Rommerskirchen.