GCC Wednesday Night Golf League Results – July 12

Submitted by John Karnowski

4th Street Lanes 2.0 battles their way into 1st place in the Wednesday Night Golf League at Greenville Country Club.

Wed. Night League – Current standings after 11 weeks of play

1. 4th Street Lanes 2.0 415 points

2. Micks Auto Body 413 points

3. Sheriff’s Department 404 points

4. PUB 36 397 points

5. Supplied Energy 395 points (had a week 11 bye)

6. DeMoulins Brothers 382 points (had a week 1 bye)

7. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 373 points (had a week 4 bye)

8. Fred’s Greenhouse & Landscaping 373 points (had a week 6 bye)

9. WGEL 361 points (had a week 10 bye)

10. 4th Street Lanes 356 points (had a week 7 bye)

11. L&B Flooring 351 points (had a week 2 bye)

12. Bradford National Bank – Blue Team 344 points (had a week 9 bye)

13. Bradford National Bank – White Team 328 points (had a week 8 bye)

14. Snyder Financial 327 points (had a week 5 bye)

15. Wall to Wall Furniture 325 points (had a week 3 bye)

Results – WEEK 11 Matches

PCI 35 vs WGEL 37

* Keith Baldwin & Denny Potthast carried the load for team WGEL as both men shot net scores of 1 under par 35. It was a very close match all evening long, but WGEL squeaked out a 2 point victory of PCI.

PUB 36 40 vs DeMoulins 32

* Team owner of PUB 36 Adam Evans came to the golf course on Wednesday evening ready to play, shooting a net score of 3 under par 33. PUB 36 defeated DeMoulins by 8 points and move up in the standings.

Micks Auto Body 23 vs L&B Flooring 49

* What is wrong with Micks Auto Body, they have now lost 3 weeks in a row. This week L&B Flooring literally laid the lumber to Micks defeating them by a score of 49 to 23. L&B’s back cart was very impressive, CJ Meaker (net 33) and Derek Atchison (net 34) picked up 29 points for their team.

4th Street Lanes 2.0 35 vs Sheriff’s Department 37

* 3rd place team Sherriff’s Department defeats the number 1 team 4th St. Lanes 2.0 and inches closer to that coveted number one spot. Our Sherriff Jim Leitschuh shot the team’s best score shooting a net score of 1 under par 35.

Bradford Bank (white team) 32 vs Freds Greenhouse 40

* This one was the definition of a grudge match. Freds Greenhouse vs Bradford white team, it doesn’t get any better than this. Playing for Freds, Jake Houchlei shot the week’s best net score of 3 under parr 33 and Gaite Brauns shot the week’s best gross score of 2 under par 34.

4th Street Lanes 37 vs Snyder Financial 35

* Week 11 was full of very close matches, as 4 of the 7 matches ended with just a 2 point difference. 4th Street Lanes spaded no effort in week 11 picking up the win over Snyder Financial. Jared Haberer and Zach Marchello were the winning team’s top golfers.

Bradford Bank (blue team) 37 vs Wall to Wall Furniture 35

* Bradfords blue team came out on top in this nailbiter winning by that popular score of 37 to 35. Mike Ennen played very well for Bradford blue with a net score of 1 under par 35.

Donnewald Distributing Closest to the Pin Honors: (Week 11)

Chance Vohlken – Bradford Bank (blue team) – closest to the pin hole #3

Mike Wernle – 4th Street Lanes – closest to the pin hole #8

Donnewald Distributing Skins Game – 3 skins were awarded in week 11:

Paul Betscher – 4th Street Lanes 2.0 – recorded a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 2.

Zach Marchello – 4th Street Lanes – recorded a NET 2 (Albatross) on par 5 hole number 4.

Adam Evans – PUB 36 – recorded a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 5.

BEST GROSS SCORE: (WEEK 11)

Gator Brauns – Freds Greenhouse – shot 2 under par 34

BEST NET SCORE (WEEK 11) – after handicap

Adam Evans – CJ Meaker & Jake Houchlei all shot net scores of 3 under par 33.