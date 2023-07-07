GCC Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 10

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 10 – Played on Wednesday, July 5th.

Erik Fohne and his crew from Supplied Energy take over 1st Place at Greenville Country Club.

Wed. Night League – Current standings after 10 weeks of play

1. Supplied Energy 395 points

2. Micks Auto Body 390 points

3. 4th Street Lanes 2.0 380 points

4. Sheriff’s Department 367 points

5. PUB 36 357 points

6. DeMoulins Brothers 350 points (had a week 1 bye)

7. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 338 points (had a week 4 bye)

8. Fred’s Greenhouse & Landscaping 333 points (had a week 6 bye)

9. WGEL 324 points (had a week 10 bye)

10. 4th Street Lanes 319 points (had a week 7 bye)

11. Bradford National Bank – Blue Team 307 points (had a week 9 bye)

12. L&B Flooring 302 points (had a week 2 bye)

13. Bradford National Bank – White Team 296 points (had a week 8 bye)

14. Snyder Financial 292 points (had a week 5 bye)

15. Wall to Wall Furniture 290 points (had a week 3 bye)

Results – WEEK 10 Matches

Supplied Energy 41 vs Micks Auto Body 31

* This was the match up we have all been waiting for Supplied Energy vs Micks Auto Body, winner takes over 1st place in the GCC Wednesday Night Golf League. Supplied Energy came out on top winning by 10 points, enough to move them into 1st place by 5 points. Brennan Sugg was the top golfer for Supplied Energy shooting an impressive net score of 3 under par 33.

Bradford Bank – Blue Team 40 vs 4th St. Lanes 2.0 32

* Bradford Banks Blue Team came to play on Wednesday Night as they take down the 3rd place 4th St. Lanes 2.0 team, winning by an 8 point margin. Curt Thacker had a very nice evening leading the Bradford Blue team to victory shooting a net score of 2 under par 34.

PUB 36 43 vs Sheriff’s Department 29

* In another upset, the boys from Pocahontas, PUB 36 defeated the 4th place Sherriff’s Department team by a score of 43 to 29. This match was filled with excitement as well as some controversy, but after the dust settled PUB 36 came out on top. Top players for PUB 36 were Mike Nance and team owner Adam Evans shooting net scores of even par and 1 under par respectively.

DeMoulins Brothers 40 vs Freds Greenhouse & Landscaping 32

* With the help from Frank Watson shooting a net score of 1 under par 35 and Ben Kettelkamp shooting a net score of even par 36, the rock solid DeMoulins Brothers team defeated their archrivals Freds Greenhouse in a very close match only 8 points separating these two tough competitors.

4th Street Lanes 44 vs PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 28

* John Helige had his 4th Street Lanes team prepared for this week’s golf match vs the always hard to beat PCI team. Lead by Michele Wernle, 4th Street Lanes was able to defeat PCI by a final score of 44 to 28. Michael shot the week 10 best GROSS score of 2 under par 34.

L&B Flooring 37 vs Snyder Financial 35

* This one was as close as you can get, L&B Flooring squeaks out a win over Snyder Financial 37 to 35. Both teams grinded it out for nine holes and it all came down to the very last putt. Top golfer for the winning team was Ky Stoecklin shooting his personal best net score of 3 under par 33. Top golfer for the Snyder Financial was team captain Frank Snyder also shooting his personal best net score of 3 under par 33.

Bradford Bank – White Team 44 vs Wall to Wall Furniture 28

* Chad “Nelly” Nelson playing for Bradford Banks white team was the best player in this group shooting a net score of 2 under par 34. Bradfords white team came out on top winning 44 to 28. Wall to Wall Furniture has struggled a bit thus far in the 2023 season, this being their 1st year in the league.

Donnewald Distributing Closest to the Pin Honners: (Week 10)

Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen – Bradford Bank (white team) – closest to the pin hole #3

Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen – Bradford Bank (white team) – closest to the pin hole #8

“Well done Romy!!!”

Donnewald Distributing Skins Game – 2 skins were awarded in week 10:

Frank Watson – DeMoulins – recorded a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 3.

Adam Evans – PUB 36 – recorded a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 5.

BEST GROSS SCORE: (WEEK 10)

Mike Wernle – 4th Street Lanes – shot 2 under par 34

BEST NET SCORE (WEEK 10) – after handicap

Jim Leitschuh – Troy Micnheimer – Brennen Sugg – Ky Stoecklin & Frank Snyder all shot net scores of 3 under par 33.