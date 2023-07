A free junior high baseball camp has been scheduled by Greenville Junior High Baseball Coach Trevor Stoecklin.

It will be July 24 through July 28, from 9 a.m. to noon each day, at the Greenville Junior High baseball field.

Tryouts for the Blue Jays’ baseball team will be Monday, July 31, and Tuesday August 1. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon at the junior high field.

To try out, players must have an up-to-date physical and proof of insurance.

Those with questions can call Coach Stoecklin at 334-3084.