Johnson To Coach At Dallas Baptist

Greenville native Cale Johnson has had a very good career in professional baseball, but he is leaving pro ball for the college ranks.

Johnson has accepted a position with Dallas Baptist University in Texas to serve as its baseball program pitching coach.

The former Comet baseball player graduated from Greenville High School in 2005. He then starred on the baseball field at McKendree University and was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals .

His first season pitching in the Cardinals’ organization was 2009. After playing three seasons in the organization, Johnson was with the Gateway Grizzlies for five starts.

He began his professional coaching career in 2015 and served several seasons as minor league pitching coach in the Cardinals’ organization. He was the Atlanta Braves minor league assistant pitching coordinator and strategist in 2021 and 2022, and this season was a coach in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

While a pro coach, Johnson directly coached 31 pitchers who went on to the major leagues.

Dallas Baptist Head Coach Dan Heefner said about Johnson, “He fits the DBU program in every way. He’s a man of faith and character. He is on the cutting edge of how to get the most out of each pitcher and has an incredible work ethic.”