July 8 Results From Highland Speedway

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals rolled onto World Famous Highland Speedway Saturday night and 113 cars packed the pits with picture perfect weather. What may end up being the largest crowd ever in the history of the track watched four classes of cars compete for the biggest purse of the year.

In the Late Model Feature, the 101-time Summer Nationals winner Shannon Babb of Moweaqua made a charge to the front before a flat tire sent him to the pit area for a tire change and to the rear of the field. Ashton Winger of Senioa, GA and Highland’s own Mike Harrison battled it out for the lead while the Highside Hustler Jason Feger of Bloomington came from 17th place and worked around the bottom to battle for the podium.

In the end it was Winger pulling off the win and taking home the $10,000 check over Feger and Harrison. Harrison pulled double duty, racing a Late Model at Highland for the first time while pulling off the win in the Modified division.

Here are the results from the July 8th Summer Nationals at World Famous Highland Speedway:

DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models

1. #12 Ashton Winger of Senoia, GA

2. #25 Jason Feger of Bloomington, IL

3. #33 Mike Harrison of Highland, IL

DIRTcar Summit Equipment Modifieds

1. #24H Mike Harrison of Highland, IL

2. #5S Owen Steinkoenig of Highland, IL

3. #25 Tyler Nicely of Owensboro, KY

BEL-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModifieds

1. #2W Jason Walsh of St. Louis, MO

2. #25X Kyle Helmick of Smithton, IL

3. #81 Garret Schumacher of Pocahontas, IL

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stocks

1. #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland, IL

2. #36 Eric Harris of Trenton, IL

3. #68 Terry “Fatman” McCann of Cottage Hills, IL

The next event at World Famous Highland Speedway is a Fox 2 St. Louis video shoot on Wednesday, July 12th from 2:30 to 4:30 PM. This event is free and open to the public. Come on out for a fun afternoon with Fox 2!

Racing resumes this Saturday, July 15th with the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series including Modifieds, ProModifieds and Street Stocks. Grandstand tickets are $15, Box Seats are $20 and Pit Passes are $30. Kids 12 and under are free in the Grandstands with a paid adult and Students 13-18 are $5. Pits open at 3 PM and Grandstands at 5:30 PM.

Find out more about World Famous Highland Speedway on their socials, Facebook, Tik Tok and as always www.HighlandSpeedway.com.