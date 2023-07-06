Softball has been added to the sports lineup at Greenville Junior High School.

In preparation for the first season, Head Coach Jordyn Young is holding a free junior high softball camp from July 17 through July 21. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon each day at the Greenville High School softball field.

Coach Young has also announced tryouts for the softball season will be 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25 at the same field.

To try out, players must have proof of insurance and an up-to-date physical.

For questions, contact Coach Young at 334-3109.

The first game of the season is scheduled for August 3.