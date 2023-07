By

The Kingsbury Clippers swim team competed at the Kaskaskia Swim League Conference Meet in Columbia, IL, recently.

The Clippers won the Sportsmanship Trophy.

Ian Walker was the Boys High Points Champion for ages 11-12.

Grace Tarasuik was the Girls High Points Champion for ages 9-10.

Sam Wagner was also named the 2023 Kaskaskia Swim League Scholarship Award winner.