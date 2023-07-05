Outstanding Season For Kaskaskia Softball Women

The 2023 Kaskaskia College women’s softball team had a historic spring season.

Head Coach of the KC softball program is John Barnes of Greenville.

At a recent event in Greenville, KC President George Evans had glowing words to say about the softball team and all athletes at the college. He said there were many records broken and he was proud of the team finishing in the Elite Eight. He said they represented KC well on the national level and he expected to see them back there. Evans also noted the collective GPA among all athletes at KC was 3.04. He said it’s a challenge for athletes to perform well on the field and in the classroom and the fact that the Blue Angels have done so well is a tribute to the coaches and staff at KC.

Click below for more:

The Blue Angels won two of four games at the National Junior College World Series in Oxford, Alabama. They finished the season with a 49-18 overall record.

Players on the roster included Macy Jett, a graduate of Bond Unit 2 High School, Haley Major of Hillsboro, and Sydnee Garrett from South Central High School.