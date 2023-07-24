Wednesday Night Golf League Results – July 19

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 12 – Played on Wednesday, July 19th.

4th Street Lanes 2.0 remains atop the league standings – PUB 36 moves up to the #3 spot.

Wed. Night League – Current standings after 12 weeks of play

1. 4th Street Lanes 2.0 452 points

2. Micks Auto Body 448 points

3. PUB 36 435 points

4. Supplied Energy 430 points (had a week 11 bye)

5. DeMoulins Brothers 419 points (had a week 1 bye)

6. PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 408 points (had a week 4 bye)

7. Fred’s Greenhouse & Landscaping 408 points (had a week 6 bye)

8. WGEL 405 points (had a week 10 bye)

9. Sheriff’s Department 404 points (had a week 12 bye)

10. 4th Street Lanes 393 points (had a week 7 bye)

11. L&B Flooring 385 points (had a week 2 bye)

12. Bradford National Bank – Blue Team 381 points (had a week 9 bye)

13. Bradford National Bank – White Team 368 points (had a week 8 bye)

14. Snyder Financial 359 points (had a week 5 bye)

15. Wall to Wall Furniture 353 points (had a week 3 bye)

Results – WEEK 12 Matches

4th Street Lanes 37 vs Freds Greenhouse 35

* In a close one all night long, 4th Street Lanes top two golfers John Helige & Michael Wernle were just two much to handle as Freds Greenhouse loses this match by only 2 points. Michael & John picked up 22 of the 37 points awarded to 4th Street Lanes in week 12.

4th Street Lanes 2.0 37 vs Supplied Energy 35

* 4th St. Lanes 2.0 continues to be tough to beat as they defeat a top seeded Supplied Energy team. This one was as close as you can get as well, with just 2 points separating these two outstanding golf teams. Paul Betscher (playing for 2.0) was the top golfer in this group shooting a net score of 4 under par 32.

WGEL 44 vs Wall to Wall Furniture 28

* WGEL possibly the team with the longest tenure in Wednesday Night League vs Wall to Wall Furniture this being their first year in the show. The experienced team came out on top this time. Denny Potthast playing WGEL had the best score in this group shooting a net score of even par 36.

Bradford Bank (blue team) 37 vs PCI 35

* With two of Bradford Banks top golfers out of the line up in week 12 this match definitely leaned in favor of team PCI. It took stellar performances by Curt Thacker and Frank Watson for Bradford Bank to pull off this 2 point victory. Curt & Frank both shot net scores of 1 under par 35.

Micks Auto Body 35 vs DeMoulins 37

* In another close match, this one came down to the wire. DeMoulins Brothers squeaked out a win over a very strong Micks Auto Body team. It took the play of last-minute call up Zach Sandifer to help carry DeMoulins to this narrow victory. Zach shot his team’s best net score of 1 over par 37.

Bradford Bank (white team) 40 vs Snyder Financial 32

* Bradford Bank white team called on two substitute golfers to fill in for absent golfers Steve Rommerskirchen & Bobby Koontz. Bradford Bank was still able to pull off the victory winning 40 to 32. Rommerskirchen & Koontz are expected back in the lineup for week 13 play.

PUB 36 38 vs L&B Flooring 34

* Mike Nance and John Karnowski were the top golfers for the PUB 36 team as their team continues to play well and remain near the top of the Wednesday Night standings. L&B Flooring made it a close match with the play of back cart specialist Derek Atchison & CJ Meaker both shooting net scores of 36 and 37 respectively.

Donnewald Distributing Closest to the Pin Honors: (Week 12)

Mike Wernle – 4th Street Lanes – closest to the pin hole #3

Tony Reelitz – Snyder Financial – closest to the pin hole #8

Donnewald Distributing Skins Game – 4 skins were awarded in week 12:

Chance Vohlken – Bradford Bank (blue team) – recorded a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 2.

John Haberer – Supplied Energy – recorded a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 3.

Ed Nowlin – WGEL – recorded a GROSS 4 (Birdie) on par 5 hole number 7.

Paul Betscher – 4th Street Lanes 2.0 – recorded a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 8.

BEST GROSS SCORE: (WEEK 12)

Ben Barth – PCI – shot 1 under par 35

Jeff Koontz – Micks Auto Body – shot 1 under par 35

BEST NET SCORE (WEEK 12) – after handicap

Paul Betscher – 4th St. Lanes 2.0 – shot a net score of 4 under par 32.