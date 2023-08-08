8-5 Highland Speedway Results

There were lots of new fans and drivers plus a huge crowd at World Famous Highland Speedway for the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series and Leaps of Love Night. An action-filled night of racing with 90 cars in the pits saw a youth movement with several first-time heat race winners, two new faces in victory lane for the Features and a surprise proposal of marriage at end of the night.

Here are the results from August 5th at World Famous Highland Speedway:

Bi-State Battle Late Model Series by Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC

1. #6K the Trenton Tornado Michael Kloos of Trenton with his 3rd Feature win of 2023 at Highland!

2. #10 Daryn Klein of Trenton

3. #52 Matt Bailey of Highland

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

1. #5T Rob Timmons of Centralia with his first Feature win since 1997!

2. #24T Trevor Ringle of Pontiac

3. #C40 Mike Chasteen Jr. of Peoria

BEL-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModified Division

1. #25J Andrew Johns of Belleville with his first Feature win at Highland!

2. #1 Cole Cygan of St. Jacob

3. #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stock Division

1. #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland with his 8th Feature win of the year at Highland!

2. #95 Matt Koch of Aviston

3. #68 Fatman Terry McCann of Cottage Hills

The track will hold a Test ‘N’ Tune practice session on Tuesday of this week. $20 pit passes for drivers and fans can get into the Grandstands for free. Gates and pits open at 5:30PM with the practice running from 6:00 – 8:00PM.

World Famous Highland Speedway returns to racing this Saturday, August 12th with Points Night and $2 Natty Light Night featuring Modifieds, ProModifieds, Street Stocks, Warriors and Vintage Cars. Grandstand tickets are $15, box seats $20, 12 and under are free and students 13-18 are $5. Pits open at 3PM and Grandstands at 5:30PM.

Find out more about World Famous Highland Speedway on our socials, 22,000 on Facebook, 25,000 on Tik Tok and at www.HighlandSpeedway.com.