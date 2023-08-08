8-5 Highland Speedway Results

By
WGEL
-

There were lots of new fans and drivers plus a huge crowd at World Famous Highland Speedway for the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series and Leaps of Love Night. An action-filled night of racing with 90 cars in the pits saw a youth movement with several first-time heat race winners, two new faces in victory lane for the Features and a surprise proposal of marriage at end of the night.

8-year old Kyleigh shows off her 4-H display from the Madison County Fair titled Five Types of Dirt Cars.
Troy Stuckwisch of Marine surprised everyone and proposed to his girlfriend Katie after the races on Saturday. She said yes!

Here are the results from August 5th at World Famous Highland Speedway:

Bi-State Battle Late Model Series by Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC
1. #6K the Trenton Tornado Michael Kloos of Trenton with his 3rd Feature win of 2023 at Highland!
2. #10 Daryn Klein of Trenton
3. #52 Matt Bailey of Highland

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division
1. #5T Rob Timmons of Centralia with his first Feature win since 1997!
2. #24T Trevor Ringle of Pontiac
3. #C40 Mike Chasteen Jr. of Peoria

BEL-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModified Division
1. #25J Andrew Johns of Belleville with his first Feature win at Highland!
2. #1 Cole Cygan of St. Jacob
3. #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stock Division
1. #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland with his 8th Feature win of the year at Highland!
2. #95 Matt Koch of Aviston
3. #68 Fatman Terry McCann of Cottage Hills

The track will hold a Test ‘N’ Tune practice session on Tuesday of this week. $20 pit passes for drivers and fans can get into the Grandstands for free. Gates and pits open at 5:30PM with the practice running from 6:00 – 8:00PM.

World Famous Highland Speedway returns to racing this Saturday, August 12th with Points Night and $2 Natty Light Night featuring Modifieds, ProModifieds, Street Stocks, Warriors and Vintage Cars. Grandstand tickets are $15, box seats $20, 12 and under are free and students 13-18 are $5. Pits open at 3PM and Grandstands at 5:30PM.

Find out more about World Famous Highland Speedway on our socials, 22,000 on Facebook, 25,000 on Tik Tok and at www.HighlandSpeedway.com.

Previous articleWernle/Williams Win 2023 GCC Member/Guest Golf Tournament
Next articleAutomated License Plate Readers Being Installed In Metro East

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR