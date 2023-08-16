Comet Golfers Open Season

The Greenville Comets golf team played August 11 in the St. Anthony Boys Invitational, held at the Indian Springs Golf Course.

Sixteen teams participated in the event.

The Comets placed 13th with a team score of 391.

Their top four golfers were Cohen Reavis with an 18-hole round of 90, Elusha Golovay at 97, and Rowdy Sussenbach and Jack Workman at 102 each. Other players were Dustin Rehkemper, with a score of 107 and Hunter Beard with a 112.

Vandalia placed fourth as a team and Conner McCall was tournament medalist with a score of 66. Breese Central finished fifth as a team and Konnor Kueper finished in a tie for seventh place with a score of 75.

The Hillsboro team finished 10th and Altamont was 15th.