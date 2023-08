Playing at Governor’s Run Golf Course in Carlyle last Tuesday, the Greenville Comets boys golf team defeated Wesclin 181-183.

Jack Workman was medalist with a round of 42.

Cohen Reavis finished with a 44, followed by Rowdy Sussenbach with a 46, Dustin Rehkemper at 49, Landon Hentze at 55 and Cameron Voss at 64.

The junior varsity Comets tied Wesclin, as both teams had scores of 190. William Mann led the Greenville squad with a round of 44.