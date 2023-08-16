Comet Team Scrimmages Friday

Athletics will be in the spotlight Friday evening at Greenville High School as the annual scrimmage event is held.

Some fall teams will scrimmage, athletes will be introduced and the Marching Comets will also perform.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat said the volleyball team will scrimmage in the gym at 4 or 4:30 PM. Boys soccer will play on the turf field at Don Stout Field around 5 PM. All fall athletes will be announced to the crowd after that game. The Comets band will perform the National Anthem and School Song after the introductions. The Comets football team will scrimmage around 6:35 PM. There will be a small concession stand open with Chick-fil-A sandwiches, candy, and drinks.

Once again, admission is a can of food, which will be donated to the Bond County Food Pantry.