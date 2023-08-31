Comets Football Info For Friday’s Game

Greenville High School is once again hosting a home varsity football game this week.

The Comets battle Hillsboro Friday at 7 p.m. on Don Stout Field.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat said the gates will open at 6 p.m. Fans can enter the complex at the main gate, near the tennis courts, or the south gate.

Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students.

Alstat advised footballs, or other items that can be thrown, are not allowed to be brought in.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL. The pre-game show will start about 6:40 p.m. with kickoff at 7.

The Comets and Hiltoppers are both 1-0 for the season.