DeMoulins Brothers Will Face 4th Street Lanes 2.0 For GCC League Championship

By John Karnowski

Championship Flight – Tournament Pairings – Week 3 – Wed, August 30

#1 seed DeMoulins Brothers will play #3 seed 4th Street Lanes 2.0: Winner will be crowned 2023 Wednesday Night League Champion.

#5 seed Sheriff’s Department will play #7 seed PCI: Winner will receive 3rd place honors.

Consolation Flight – Tournament Pairings – Week 3 – Wed, August 30

#2 seed Micks Auto Body will play #4 seed 4th Street Lanes. Winner will receive 1st place consolation honors.

#3 seed Bradford Bank (blue team) will play #1 seed WGEL. Winner will receive 3rd place consolation honors.

Results – Playoffs Week 2

Number 1 seed & Regular Season Champions, DeMoulins Brothers, takes down the Sheriff’s Department: 37 to 35

* Team Captain Mike Coling Sr. had his DeMoulins team ready to play on Wednesday night as they faced a very strong Sheriff’s Department team. Ben Kettelkamp playing for DeMoulins was the top golfer in this group shooting a very impressive net score of 3 under par 33. The Sheriff’s Department team played well on Wednesday night posting 35 points losing by the closest margin possible, just 2 points separated the two teams. A disappointed Sheriff’s Department team will face PCI next week and try to salvage a 3rd place victory in this year’s playoffs. DeMoulins however will be playing for the League Championship against 4th Street Lanes 2.0. These two teams know each other well and it should be an epic battle.

4th Street Lanes 2.0 defeats Piasa Commercial Interiors by a score of 44 to 28

* Scott Garner and his 4th Street Lanes 2.0 team cruised to victory on Wednesday evening defeating PCI by 16 points. Tim Weis, coming of a 1st place NET win in the GCC Club Championship, continued to play outstanding golf as he fired a very low net score of 5 under par 31 to carry his 2.0 team in this impressive victory. As the 7th seed in this Championship Bracket team PCI knew they would have their hands full during the playoffs. With an impressive win in week one of the playoffs, defeating the #2 seed Freds Greenhouse, PCI had that proverbial lackluster performance in week two of the playoffs. PCI will play for 3rd place next week and hopes to end the season on a good note. 4th St. Lanes 2.0 will battle for the coveted Wednesday Night League Championship against a hard charging DeMoulins Brothers team.

In the Consolation bracket:

Micks Auto Body was on fire Wednesday evening, all 4 golfers for Micks (Jeff Koontz, Troy Micenheimer and Dave & Denny Ennen) shot gross scores of 3 over par 39. This golf match was never close as Micks defeated Bradfords blue team by a score of 47 to 25. Micks will battle 4th Street Lanes next week for the Consolation Championship.

In the other consolation match, John Helige and his 4th Street Lanes squad comes out of nowhere and upsets the Consolation bracket number 1 seeded team WGEL. This match was super close, final score 38 to 34 in favor of 4th Street. Team 4th Street Lanes is comprised of, John Helige, Mike Wernle, Wayne Baldwin and Zach Marchello. They will face the grizzled veteran golfers on Mick Auto Body next week for the Consolation Championship.

Round 3 of this year’s playoffs, which is the final week of league play, will be played on Wednesday, August 30st – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club.