Fall Sports Seasons To Start At Greenville High School

Many fall sports are offered at Greenville High School during late summer and fall.

The GHS girls and boys golf teams have already begun action. The boys play at Carlinville on Tuesday, August 22 and the girls are at Hillsboro Monday, August 21.

The volleyball Lady Comets will be on the road to begin their season, playing at Okawville, Monday, August 21. Their first home match is Thursday, August 24 against Lebanon.

The GHS boys’ soccer squad opens play Monday, August 21 at Altamont, then hosts Salem Thursday, August 24.

The Lady Comets tennis team plays in a tournament at Alton Saturday, August 19, and takes on Wood River at Civic Memorial High School on Monday, August 21.

The GHS girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams start competition Tuesday, August 29 at Carlinville. The Dave Holden Open in Greenville is scheduled for September 12.