The extreme heat has led to another postponement of a sports game, this time the varsity football Comets season opener.

The game was scheduled for this Friday, but will now be played Saturday, August 26. It’s in Staunton and kickoff will still be held at 7 PM.

Again, this week’s varsity Comets football game will now be played at 7 PM on Saturday, August 26, in Staunton.

WGEL will still have the live broadcast on the air, starting with pregame around 6:40 PM Saturday.