Freshman Football Jamboree Date Moved

The date for the Comets Freshman Football Jamboree has been changed.

The event was originally scheduled for Thursday evening, but due to the heat it has been scheduled for this Saturday, August 26 at 9:30 a.m. at Don Stout Field.

Five schools will have teams in the jamboree. They are Carlinville, Greenville, Hillsboro, Staunton and Vandalia.

Two contests will be played at the same time on the two ends of the field. There will be a 20-minute running clock for each contest.

This week’s heat led to the GHS boys and girls golf matches at Carlinville on Tuesday being cancelled, and the girls golf match for Thursday has also been called off.