GHS Football To Begin Soon

Practices have been underway in preparation for the start of the high school football season.

All three Greenville High School football teams will start game action this month.

The varsity Comets open the campaign, Friday, August 25 in Staunton. Their first home game is Friday, September 1 against Hillsboro.

The junior varsity Comets battle Staunton in their first game on Monday, August 28.

In freshman football, Greenville High School will host the Comets Jamboree on Thursday, August 24 at 5 p.m.

All regular season varsity football games are on Fridays beginning at 7 p.m. They will be broadcast on WGEL Radio.

Junior varsity contests take place Mondays at 6 p.m., and regular season freshman games are on Thursdays at 6 o’clock.