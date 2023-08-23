GHS Sports Heat Update

This week’s heat wave continues to have its effect on sports at Greenville High School.

With some contests cancelled earlier this week, Athletic Director Joe Alstat has been busy rescheduling games.

He reports the Comet boys soccer game against Altamont, which was to be this past Monday, has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 14 with the varsity action at 4:30 p.m. and junior varsity play to follow.

Thursday’s boys soccer game, at home against Salem, has been postponed. It is now scheduled for Saturday, September 23 with the varsity team only playing at 9:30 a.m.

Girls golf for Thursday has been cancelled.

The Comets were to play Friday in the Okawville Boys Golf Invitational, but the event has been cancelled.

In football, the varsity Comets game at Staunton, which was to be played Friday night, has been moved to 7 p.m. Saturday. It will be broadcast on WGEL.

The Comets Freshman Football Jamboree was to be Thursday and is now Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on Don Stout Field.