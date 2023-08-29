GU Panthers Start Season Saturday

The Greenville University football Panthers begin their 2023 season on the road this Saturday, September 2.

The Panthers go to the Northern Illinois area to battle Concordia Chicago.

Robbie Schomaker is back as head coach of the local team. He has been in that position since 2013.

Two players on the roster are from Greenville, sophomore Jaylon Betts and freshman Tristan Filipiak. Owen Baugher of Litchfield is also playing.

Due to construction underway at the football field complex, the majority of the Panthers’ home games this season will be played at Greenville High School on Don Stout Field.

The first home contest is at noon, Saturday, September 9 against Eureka. Other September home games are September 23 against Adrian and September 30 against Minnesota-Morris. Those are also noon kickoffs.