Feger, Long & Seets Pick Up Big Wins In Highland

A stout field of nearly 30 Late Models and 30 Modifieds along with the ProModifieds put on an amazing show Saturday Night at World Famous Highland Speedway for the Bi-State Battle and MARS Racing Series event. Some of the most exciting racing of the year was witnessed by another packed house as Highland Speedway continues its best season in track history.

Here are the results from August 19th at World Famous Highland Speedway:

Bi-State Battle Late Model Series and MARS Series Late Models $5K to Win

1. #25 the Highside Hustler Jason Feger of Bloomington wins his second big race at Highland in the last four years (2020 Summer Nationals)

2. #4G the Pink Panther Bob Gardner of Washington, IL

3. #33 Mike Harrison of Highland with another strong showing in his first season in a Late Model

MARS Racing Series Modifieds $2K to Win

1. #18L Michael Long of Fowler, IL with a win in his first trip to Highland

2. #5 the O Show Owen Steinkoenig of Highland

3. #77 Ray Bollinger of Kewanee

BEL-O Cooling, Heating & Plumbing ProModified Division $750 to Win

1. #360 Austin Seets of Brighton with his first win at Highland

2. #23 Ryan Timmons of Centralia

3. #11 Alex Cygan of St. Jacob

World Famous Highland Speedway returns to racing this Saturday, August 26th with Championship Night featuring DIRTcar Modifieds, ProModifieds, Street Stocks plus Warriors. Five division champions will be crowned on this night. This will also be the Larry Westerfield Memorial Micro race paying $1414 to win.

Grandstand tickets are $15, box seats $20, 12 and under are free and students 13-18 are $5. Pit passes are $30. Pits open at 3PM and Grandstands at 5:30PM.

Remaining Schedule

August 26th Championship Night with Modifieds, ProModifieds, Street Stocks, Micros and Warriors also the Larry Westerfield Memorial with Micros $1414 to win

September 16th Xtreme Outlaw Midgets for the very first time at Highland along with Modifieds, ProModifieds, Street Stocks and Micros