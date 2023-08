The season began last week for the four Greenville teams in the Junior Football League.

One of the Junior Comets teams was victorious and another tied.

The seventh grade Junior Comets defeated North Mac 32-0 and the fifth grade squad tied 6-6.

The eighth grade Junior Comets were edged by North Mac, 12-6, and the sixth grade Greenville boys lost 34-0.

The Junior Comets play this Saturday at Southwestern Piasa. Their next home game is Saturday, August 19 against Carlinville.