KC Foundation Golf Tournament Raises Over $41,000

The Kaskaskia College Foundation raised over $41,000 to support student scholarships and programs during the Foundation’s 34th annual golf scramble at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville.

One hundred eight golfers participated in the scramble to help students offset their higher education needs. “I’m really excited about the impact of the support we received and how it will support KC students,” said KC Foundation Executive Director Michael Christensen. “It could be the difference maker for a parent to provide childcare so they can attend class, to the student that wants to start their professional and personal journey with as little debt as possible, or to the student that now has enough financial support to pursue an internship they otherwise wouldn’t have pursued.”

Overall winners for the day were:

Flight 1 Winners

Timmerman & Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls Fire Protection

Flight 2 Winners

SSM Health

Republic of Tea

Norrenberns & Loepker

Christensen would also like to give a special thanks to all that participated in making this year’s tournament possible. “The support is really powerful, and I can’t wait to see the impact those same students will have in our community and the world when they conclude their studies with us,” said Christensen. “Thank you to the golfers, donors, and sponsors that are making that impact possible.”

Major sponsors included SSM Health (St. Mary’s – Centralia & Good Samaritan – Mt. Vernon), FGMA Architects, BAM Marketing Agency, Kane Insurance, Litteken Construction Company, Dr. Maryann Langenfeld, Robbins-Schwartz, Gonzalez Company, Jansen Chevrolet, and WRF Engineers.