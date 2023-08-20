Lady Blue Jays Win Again

The Greenville Junior High softball Lady Blue Jays continued their winning streak last Tuesday with a 12-0 victory over Centralia.

Pitcher Payton White was dominating, throwing a no-hitter while striking out 11 batters and walking two in four innings.

Claire Glisson had three hits on offense, including a double and triple.

Paige Knebel had a RBI double in the second inning.

Coach Jordyn Young said her team displayed patience at the plate, which led to 10 walks.

The softball Lady Blue Jays have opened the season with seven straight wins.