The season began Monday night for the Greenville High School volleyball program.

Playing at Okawville, the varsity Lady Comets were defeated 13-25, 13-25.

The other two contests were very close and went three games.

The junior varsity Lady Comets lost to Okawville 17-21, 25-19, 14-15, and the freshman GHS girls fell 13-21, 21-17, 14-15.

The volleyball Lady Comets have their home opener Thursday night against Lebanon.