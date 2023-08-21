Michael Wernle Crowned 2023 Club Champion

By John Karnowski

In an annual golf event this past weekend, August 19 – 20, the Greenville Country Club hosted its Club Championship. This tournament is open to all club members who have purchased a USGA Golf Handicap. This event is a two-day, 36-hole golf tournament with two different golf formats. The first format is GROSS stroke play, no handicap involved, and the winner of this format is crowned Club Champion. The second format is NET stroke play in which your score is calculated by the number of strokes it took you to complete your round minus your established handicap. This year’s Club Championship had 44 participants, both men and women. Below are the results.

On Sunday, August 20, former Greenville Comet Golf standout Michael Wernle became GCC’s newest Club Champion, dethroning last year’s champion Clint Hamel. After Saturday, there was a three-way tie for first place. Michael, Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen and Ben Barth all shot scores of two under par 70. On day two of the tournament, all three of these golfers played together to battle it out knowing only one of them would become the newest GCC Club Champion. Amazingly, after nine holes of play on day two, all three golfers were still tied. But on the back nine, Wernle turned it on and pared the first eight holes on the back nine then birdied the 18th hole to beat Barth & Romy by three strokes.

Stroke Play – GROSS Division

2023 GCC Club Champion: Michael Wernle – Sat 70 Sun 69 Total 139 (5 under par par).

2nd place (tie): Steven Rommerskirchen – Sat 70 Sun 72 Total 142 (2 under par)

2nd place (tie): Ben Barth – Sat 70 Sun 72 Total 142 (2 under par)

4th place: Gaite Brauns – Sat 73 Sun 70 Total 143 (1 under par)

5th place (tie): Clint Hamel (2022 Champion) – Sat 75 Sun 70 Total 145 (1 over par)

5th place (tie): Denny Lloyd – Sat 71 Sun 74 Total 145 (1 over par)

5th place (tie): Mike Eaton – Sat 73 Sun 72 Total 145 (1 over par)

8th place (tie): Cole Pickett – Sat 74 Sun 74 Total 148 (4 over par)

8th place (tie): Dave Ennen – Sat 74 Sun 74 Total 148 (4 over par)

8th place (tie): Mike Coling Sr. – Sat 77 Sun 71 Total 148 (4 over par)

Stroke Play – NET Division (After Handicap)

2023 Co-NET Division Champion: Mike Nance – Sat 71 Sun 66 Total 137 (NET 7 under par)

2023 Co-NET Division Champion: Tim Weis – Sat 65 Sun 72 Total 137 (NET 7 under par)

3rd place: Frank Watson – Sat 71 Sun 67 Total 138 (NET 6 under par)

4th place: Zach Marchello – Sat 76 Sun 67 Total 143 (NET 1 under par)

5th place (tie): JR Hentz – Sat 76 Sun 68 Total 144 (NET even par)

5th place (tie): Gary Brauns – Sat 72 Sun 72 Total 144 (NET even par)

5th place (tie): Michael Coling – Sat 73 Sun 71 Total 144 (NET even par)

5th place (tie): Jace Keaster – Sat 75 Sun 69 Total 144 (NET even par)

5th place (tie): Curt Thacker – Sat 70 Sun 74 Total 144 (NET even par)

Stroke Play – GROSS Division – Women

2023 Women’s Club Champion: Gayla Brauns